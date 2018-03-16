Nigerian held for cheating senior citizen of ₹35 lakh in Thane

A Nigerian was arrested on Thursday for cheating a senior citizen of Rs35 lakh by promising him a job in the US.

His two aides have fled to Nigeria, said the police.

Lawrence Arnesto is in his 30s and he has been remanded in police custody till March 19.

The three people had lured the senior citizen by a job offer as a supervisor’s post in a US-based firm.

Balwant Ranade, 68, a resident of Vartak Nagar in Thane, got a mail from the accused in June 2017. He had applied for a job online to various companies.

Ranade got a mail about confirmation of a job along with an appointment letter from Sky Petroleum in America. Within two days, he got a call.

“Ranade was told to contact two people so that the legal formalities will be completed. Two people called him up and told Ranade to deposit money and gave bank account numbers,” said P Girdhar, senior police inspector from Vartak Nagar police station.

“Ranade deposited money in three bank accounts. He paid Rs35 lakh in installments. The three accused – Lawrence Arnesto, Thomas and Kenith Sharman —told him that they would give him supervisor’s post in one of their stores in the US,” added Girdhar.

The accused asked Ranade to come to Bandra-Kurla Complex to complete the visa formalities but when he reached there, he did not find any one with the names with whom he was in touch with.

Later, he went to US Consulate but by then realized he had been cheated. Finally, Ranade lodged a complaint with the police station and cyber cell and lodged a complaint.