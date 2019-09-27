No contact with Ajit; as far as I am concerned, I will fight: Sharad Pawar

pune

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar called an imprompu press conference at his residence in Pune to state that he was unaware of the precise reasons behind the resignation of his nephew and senior party leader Ajit Pawar from the state assembly.

“Ajit has not spoken to me. I have gathered from his son and other famiy members that he is deeply disturbed that my name has been dragged into the Enforcement Directorate’s Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) case even when I was not a member or on the board,” Pawar said at the press conference on Friday.

“Ajit is incommunicado. I have not spoken to him as yet. I need to talk to him and understand what is in his mind,” Pawar said.

Pawar who was calm and collected as he spoke on the dramatic turn in the party, said that his entire family was firmly united and he won’t reply to questions on the basis of rumours.

“Ajit has always listened to me as the head of the family. This is the tradition in the Pawar family,” he said. “I have to understand why he has taken such as extreme step. I need to ask him,” he said.

Pawar said he had vast experience of more than 60 years in public life as a chief minister of Maharashtra for four terms and as a senior minister in the Union Cabinet on multiple occasions. “To drag me in this case is something that he cannot bear,” he said of his nephew.

The senior leader said that he felt that Ajit Pawar is probably contemplating leaving politics. “He told his son that it is better for him to quit politics rather than suffer such a low in politics,” he said.

“As far as I am concerned, I will fight. I know I have not done anything wrong,” Pawar said.

When asked about the fate of the NCP given the latest dramatic turn, Pawar said, “Do not worry about our fate in the assembly elections. Each party worker will fight with all his might.”

