No headway in Vikram Tyagi disappearance case, SHO sent to police lines

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:14 IST

The Ghaziabad police Friday transferred to police lines the station house officer (SHO) of Sihani Gate after senior officers, during a review, found that in the past month and a half, several major crimes -- car robbery, kidnapping and snatching -- have taken place in his jurisdiction and no headway was made in any of the pending cases.

One of the major pending cases is related to the kidnapping of 36-year-old project manager of a construction company, Vikram Tyagi, who went missing on the night of June 26.

Nearly a month after Tyagi went missing, the Ghaziabad police is yet to crack the case and the police brass have now roped in the UP special task force (UP-STF) to conduct a parallel investigation in the case.

“The SHO of Sihani Gate police station was sent to police lines on account of lax supervision even after several crime incidents took place. On our part, we have investigated every possible angle in the Tyagi case and we will continue with the investigation. The STF has been roped in and their dedicated teams will work to solve the case now. So far, there is no ransom call and no body has been found. The blood found in Tyagi’s car was his, as per forensic reports,” Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city), said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani did not respond to repeated calls seeking his response on the issue.

Tyagi, on the night of June 26, was on way home to Raj Nagar Extension in his Innova Crysta when he went missing. His phone came as “switched off” after 7.45pm when his family tried reaching him and, following a hectic search for him, they filed a complaint with the police.

The police registered a case under kidnapping and started investigations. The day after he went missing, Tyagi’s car was found in Muzaffarnagar, about 100km from Ghaziabad, with bloodstains inside and some damage to the rear of the car, which suggested that something has rammed the SUV. The bloodstains were found on the middle seats of the SUV and its registration plates were missing, the police said.

The police said they have also come to know that two men were spotted in the car at a checkpoint near Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district the night before the car was recovered.

“Several of our teams were roped in. We scanned dozens of CCTV camera footage from checkpoints at toll plazas and other places. A hectic search was launched to trace the man but we are still clueless. At present, we are treating it as a case of kidnapping but we have no ransom call or a body,” Mishra said.

RK Mishra, deputy superintendent of police (STF), said he received directions on assisting with the investigation five days ago. “Dedicated teams from Noida and Meerut units will begin investigation in the case,” he said.