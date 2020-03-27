No pomp and show, grooms take brides home on bikes

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 19:35 IST

Bereft of band, baaja and baraat, two grooms reached their brides’ homes on bikes in view of the Covid-19 lockdown and returned with them after the wedding ceremonies in Shamli and Saharanpur districts on Thursday evening.

A case in point was the wedding of Nazre Alam, resident of Garhmukteshwar in Hapur district. It was fixed months earlier. The cards were distributed and guests invited for the wedding, which was scheduled in Shamli on March 26. But the lockdown ruled out a large gathering.

“Relatives called up to express their helplessness to attend the wedding due to the lockdown, after which Alam decided to go alone on a bike to bring home the bride,” a neighbour said.

He left for Shamli in a groom’s attire at around 1pm. His mother and brother-in-law followed him on another bike. The police stopped him on the way but they allowed him to proceed when he showed his wedding card.

By 3pm, Alam reached Shamli where the marriage was solemnised in the presence of the bride’s family. Thereafter, he returned home with the bride on his bike.

Harpal Singh, resident of Dhanauramafi village, was also in a similar situation. The wedding of his son Kapil was fixed with Kalpana , daughter of Suresh Pal Burman of Jhabiran village under Badgoan police station limits of Saharanpur district on March 26.

A day before the wedding, the villagers had a discussion with the family members but advised against postponing the marriage . Hence, Kapil went for the wedding on his bike.

He travelled for more than four hours from Dhanauramafi village of Amroha to Jhabiran village of Saharanpur, all the way on his bike to marry bride Kalpana. All dressed up as a groom, Kapil also kept on a mask on his face as a precaution against corona. He was accompanied by a friend on the bike. However, after the wedding, he returned home with his bride.