No relaxation given in Amritsar

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:05 IST

With Amritsar topping the state in the number of covid-19 cases at 214, as on Monday evening, district magistrate Shivdular Singh Dhillon decided against allowing any relaxations on Monday. No shop, outlet and liquor vend was allowed to open in the city. At a few places, a few shopkeepers were seen selling grocery items by partially opening shutters.

Cops remained on vigil on key roads, with no one without a curfew pass was allowed to move. Dhillon requested residents to cooperate with the administration.

4-hour relaxation for shops in Tarn Taran

In Tarn Taran, shops were allowed to open from 7am-11am, with social distancing followed, and shopkeepers spray-painting circles for customers to stand six feet apart. The district is under orange zone with 40 cases. DC Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said, “Shops have been allowed to open by rotation. Factories and brick kilns outside municipal councils and committees can open, but gathering of more than 10 people is banned. Shops in rural areas can open, with 50% staff.” He added due to the harvesting season, shops of motor mechanics, electricians, carpenters and plumbers can open from 7am to 4pm. A decision on opening liquor vends will be taken after the state cabinet meeting this week.

Markets closed in Pathankot

Long queues were witnessed outside banks in Pathankot with people assembling to withdraw salaries. Standalone shops opened, and people could walk up to these for essentials from 7am to 11am. Markets remained closed. Sources said with two fresh cases surfacing in the district, taking the number of active cases to 16, the administration is likely to withdraw relaxations. In Gurdaspur, shops were granted relaxation from 7am-11am.