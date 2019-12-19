e-paper
No religious rites at actor Dr. Shreeram Lagoo's cremation

No religious rites at actor Dr. Shreeram Lagoo’s cremation

Dec 19, 2019 13:28 IST
PUNE: No religious rites would be performed at the cremation of noted actor and rationalist Dr. Shreeram Lagoo, 92, who died here on December 17.

The funeral, with full state honours, is scheduled to take place here on December 20 after the arrival of his son, Dr Anand Lagoo from abroad. Prior to the cremation, the body will be kept at Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir from 10 am to 11 am for a final glimpse by his fans.

“Dr Lagoo was an atheist and we would not be conducting any last rites as per Hindu customs. It is what he would have wanted and we respect his wishes,” said Dr Shridhar Kanetkar, his son-in-law.

Dr Lagoo will be bid adieu with full state honours from the Maharashtra Government and as per his wishes, his body will be taken directly to Vaikunth electric cremation.

Dr Laoo died due to age-related ailments and suffered a heart attack at his Pune residence on December 17. He was 92 and is survived by wife Deepa Lagoo, son Dr Anand and daughter, Dr Bimba.

As an actor, his roles in Marathi plays such as ‘Natsamrat’ and ‘Himalayachi Saoli’, and films such as ‘Pinjra’ made him popular. In Hindi, he essayed memorable roles in films such as ‘Ek Din Achanak’, ‘Gharonda’ and ‘Lawaris’, to name a few.

Affectionately known in theatre circles as `Doctor’, he was also known for his progressive and rationalist views which he expressed without fear.

Dr Hamid Dabholkar, son of slain rationalist, Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, who crusaded against superstitious practices, said, Dr. Lagoo was very sensitive to the work undertaken by social workers and had created a fund in 1980, jointly with a friend, to provide full-time financial assistance to social activists.

“He used his strength as an actor for social causes and even volunteered, and it showed his passion for social causes,” Dr. Dabholkar noted. He said, after his father’s killing, “Dr Lagoo was shaken and he was present for all the protests that followed.”

