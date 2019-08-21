No threat to SAD as regional party under BJP regime: Sukhbir

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2019

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said there is no threat to the party under the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

He said this while speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the function to mark the 34th death anniversary of Harchand Singh Longowal at Longowal town.

“SAD is a representative of the Panth and there is no threat to the party,” he said.

Earlier, addressing SAD workers during the function, he asked them to focus on increasing the party’s membership. He said the party is set to enroll over 50 lakh members in its ongoing membership drive which will culminate on August 31. He was accompanied by SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa.

He, however, denied any competition between the SAD and the BJP to have larger base in Punjab. State BJP chief Shwait Malik recently said they will emerge as the largest party in the state by 2022.

“The Akali Dal and the BJP have had no conflict whatsoever and it is quite unlikely to happen in future as well. Our party stood for federalism with more powers to the states,” he said while talking to media.

During his address, former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar, who has joined SAD, said regional parties are under danger in the BJP regime. “The SAD chief is working hard to strengthen the party cadre and we must stand by him,” he added.

Sukhbir said the Congress not only prevented Punjab from having its own capital but also robbed its river waters and continued to sow the seeds of communal strife by encouraging separatist forces. The party hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community by celebrating the birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, he said.

“Punjab was not allowed to have a capital of its own even though all new states were allocated capitals. This has impacted development in Punjab,” he said while comparing the revenue generated by state capitals like Mumbai and Bangalore. He said since Chandigarh was a union territory even the revenue generated from it was denied to Punjab.

STATE GOVT PAYS HOMAGE TO LONGOWAL

In a separate function, the Punjab government also observed the 34th death anniversary of Longowal at the grain market in the town on Tuesday. State cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg paid tributes to Longowal by offering flowers.

