1 killed, another injured as milk van hits divider at Noida Sector 18 underpass

A 21-year-old man died, and a milk van driver was severely injured when their vehicle lost balance and hit the divider near Sector 18 underpass at 2am on Saturday.

The victim -- Narendra Kumar -- was a native of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. The injured driver -- Bhudev (goes by first name), 35 -- also a resident of Sambhal, is undergoing treatment.

Munish Chauhan, station house officer (SHO), Sector 20 police station, said the accident took place early Saturday morning. The driver and the helper were travelling by the milk van from Sector 30 to Sector 18 for a delivery.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider at the entrance of the underpass. The impact was high and the vehicle’s cabin was mangled, and the two victims trapped. Some passersby informed the police, and a team of officials from the Sector 20 police station reached the spot,” Chauhan said.

Police said that the vehicle was damaged in such a way that a hydraulic cutter was brought to cut the mangled vehicle and rescue the victims. “The rescue process took around one hour, and the two victims were rushed to the district hospital, where Kumar was declared brought dead. Police said Bhudev has also suffered severe injuries and was referred to another hospital in Delhi for better medical care,” Chauhan added.

It is not clear what led to the accident as one died and the other one was not in a position to talk about the accident due to injury, police said. Later, the milk company sent another truck and unloaded goods from the damaged vehicle.

The accident had also halted traffic movement on the road. Ashutosh Singh, Noida traffic inspector, said that a traffic police team later reached the spot and removed the damaged vehicle.

Chauhan said that police have not received any complaint in this regard.