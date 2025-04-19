100K Ghaziabad properties identified as untaxed; self-assessment drive begins

The municipal corporation has identified around 100,000 properties that remain outside the property tax ambit and is urging owners to carry out self-assessment under the 2025–26 tax levy plan, officials said on Friday. The drive follows a recent state government order authorising municipal commissioners to revise rental values, which are the basis for property tax. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“There are about 452,000 properties under our jurisdiction, and nearly 100,000 of them are untaxed. These include new, unoccupied, or under-construction properties,” said Sanjeev Sinha, chief tax assessment officer. “We will soon issue tax bills to these properties as per the new tax structure.”

Property owners can complete self-assessment online at www.onlinegnn.com or by obtaining forms from zonal offices. Inputs such as property age, area, and floors will determine the applicable tax. “If self-assessment isn’t completed, tax inspectors will assess and send bills by the end of April,” Sinha added.

The drive follows a recent state government order authorising municipal commissioners to revise rental values, which are the basis for property tax. The revised rates, effective April 1 for new properties, will raise tax amounts.

Officials plan to publicise the process through city-wide hoardings.