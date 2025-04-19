Menu Explore
100K Ghaziabad properties identified as untaxed; self-assessment drive begins

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
Apr 19, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Property owners can complete self-assessment online at www.onlinegnn.com or by obtaining forms from zonal offices

The municipal corporation has identified around 100,000 properties that remain outside the property tax ambit and is urging owners to carry out self-assessment under the 2025–26 tax levy plan, officials said on Friday.

The drive follows a recent state government order authorising municipal commissioners to revise rental values, which are the basis for property tax.
The drive follows a recent state government order authorising municipal commissioners to revise rental values, which are the basis for property tax. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“There are about 452,000 properties under our jurisdiction, and nearly 100,000 of them are untaxed. These include new, unoccupied, or under-construction properties,” said Sanjeev Sinha, chief tax assessment officer. “We will soon issue tax bills to these properties as per the new tax structure.”

Property owners can complete self-assessment online at www.onlinegnn.com or by obtaining forms from zonal offices. Inputs such as property age, area, and floors will determine the applicable tax. “If self-assessment isn’t completed, tax inspectors will assess and send bills by the end of April,” Sinha added.

The drive follows a recent state government order authorising municipal commissioners to revise rental values, which are the basis for property tax. The revised rates, effective April 1 for new properties, will raise tax amounts.

Officials plan to publicise the process through city-wide hoardings.

