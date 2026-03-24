11-yr-old girl dies after tractor trolley hits her in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: An 11-year-old girl, who was on a visit to her aunt’s home in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 for Eid celebration, died near the house after a sand-laden tractor trolley rammed into her on Monday morning, said officials. “The girl was on the right side of the turn when the driver lost control of the tractor trolley and crushed her before crashing into a small drain. The turn, where the accident took place, is narrow,” said an officer. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the tractor driver fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle and leaving the minor bleeding at the spot.

Police said the deceased, who resided in Ghaziabad, had arrived on Saturday night, accompanying her mother in Alivardipur village in Jalpura. “On Monday around 11 am, when the girl was passing by near her aunt’s home, a tractor trolley coming from the front crushed her to death after trolley driver lost control over the vehicle,” said a police officer who is part of the investigation, requesting anonymity.

“The girl was on the right side of the turn when the driver lost control of the tractor trolley and crushed her before crashing into a small drain. The turn, where the accident took place, is narrow,” the officer added.

Locals, who noticed the incident, alerted her family which rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. “The girl suffered multiple injuries, including severe injuries to her head,” the officer said.

A purported CCTV video of the incident also went viral on social media. It shows the tractor trolley driver suddenly losing control over the wheels and it rams into the minor when she was passing by.

HT, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

An investigation revealed that the tractor-trolley was heading towards an under-construction house a few metres away from the accident spot in the same village.

Hospital authorities informed the police which later sent the body for a post-mortem examination, and seized the tractor left abandoned at the spot. “After recovering the tractor owner’s details, a team also raided his house. But he was found missing. Efforts are underway to nab him,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, station house officer, Ecotech 3.

“A case of causing death by negligence would be registered after receiving a complaint from the grieving family members. Further investigation is underway,” the SHO added.