15-month-old boy killed after being run over by hydra crane, three others hurt in Noida

A 15-month-old boy was killed and three others -- his mother, sister, and house help -- escaped with injuries after a speeding hydra crane allegedly crashed into them while they were crossing a road near Sector 100 under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station in Noida on Tuesday afternoon, said senior police officers. On Tuesday around 1pm, when Anita along with her house help and two children were returning home, a speeding hydra crane crashed into them at Sector 100 road in front of Lotus Espacia Society, said a resident. (Representational image)

The boy was crushed to death in front of his mother, and a video of the incident was also circulated online.

The deceased boy has been identified as Pratisthit Pandey, a resident of Block C in Sector 100, said police. His mother Anita Pandey and toddler sister, whose name police did not reveal, escaped with minor injuries, while the house help, Pinky, who goes by a single name, suffered grievous injuries, said police.

Anita’s husband Pramod is a businessman, and Pinky, a resident of Hajipur in Noida, hails from Madhubani in Bihar, they said.

Avinash Singh, a resident of Lotus Espacia Society in Sector 100, said, “On Tuesday around 1pm, when Anita along with her house help and two children were returning home, a speeding hydra crane crashed into them at Sector 100 road in front of Lotus Espacia Society.”

The boy succumbed to injuries on the spot, while Anita and her daughter escaped with minor injuries. “House help sustained severe injuries, and after the accident, people started gathering at the spot,” said Singh.

”We called the station house officer of Sector 39 multiple times, but he did not respond. The body of the boy was lying on the road for a while and people who gathered there were clicking pictures and shooting videos,” he said.

Later, when residents contacted senior police officers, a team rushed to the spot, and all four were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“House help Pinky is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. During the investigation, it came to fore that Anita had gone to the market with her two children and house help. When they were returning, the hydra crane crashed into them,” said Praveen Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Noida.

The crane driver was nabbed by the locals and handed over to police. “On a complaint by the deceased’s family, a case was registered against the crane driver, and further investigation is underway,” said ACP Singh.