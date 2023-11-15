15-year-old boy dies in fight between two groups in Jewar; 5 arrested

A 15-year-old boy was killed and two others injured after a fight broke out between two groups at a village in Jewar area of Greater Noida on Tuesday night, police said, adding that the scuffle broke out over which of them had “dominance” over the area. Both groups resorted to stone pelting and several rounds of firing, said senior officers, but it is not clear whether the teenager died of a gunshot wound. The autopsy report is awaited, police said. On the basis of a complaint submitted by Rakesh, a case has been registered seven people-- five identified and two unidentified people. (Getty Images/representational image)

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday night at Mohvalipur village under Jewar police station jurisdiction.A villager, who didn’t wish to be named, said another villager named Sonu (single name) has a house at the corner of the village and he was standing outside the house when Rakesh (son of Kamal), who lives 200 metres from there, was passing by on his motorcycle.

“Sonu passed a comment and the two got into a heated argument outside Sonu’s house. Some 7-8 people from Sonu’s family joined in and they thrashed Rakesh. Some people supporting Rakesh also gathered there, following which it turned into a huge fight,” the villager said.

Eyewitnesses said in no time, there was stone pelting from both sides. “Sonu’s side started firing and three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were injured in the melee and rushed to the hospital,” the villager said.

Police were informed about the incident around 11:30pm after which a team from Jewar police station rushed to the spot.

“The three injured were identified as 15-year-old Mohit, Rakesh’s son, Narendra (son of Yaduveer) and Harendra (son of Rajpal). The minor succumbed to injuries during treatment. It is unclear if the child died due to a bullet injury but he had a huge head wound. The autopsy reports are awaited,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

On the basis of a complaint submitted by Rakesh, a case has been registered seven people-- five identified and two unidentified people. The arrested suspects have been identified as Sonu, Gaurav, Ranjeet, Nishant and Shivneet.

“Seven people from Sonu’s side have been booked in the FIR under charges of 147(rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307(attempt to murder), 452 (house trespass) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the ADCP.

“ After the death of the minor, Section 302 (murder) will be added to the FIR. Search is on for the other two suspects,” the officer said.

Police said a team has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

