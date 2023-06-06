15-year-old girl in Noida dies after falling from terrace while taking selfie

A 15-year-old girl died after falling from the fourth-floor terrace of her house in Sector 11 in Noida on Monday, police officers familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, adding that the girl was reclining on the terrace railing to take a selfie when she lost her balance and fell. The girl was taken to Metro Hospital in Sector 11, where she died during treatment. On Monday night, police received information about the incident from the hospital. (Representational Image/Getty Images)

The deceased was a class 9 student at a branch of Delhi Public School, according to Amit Kumar, station house officer at Sector 24 police station. Her father works in a factory in Phase-1, Noida, and she lives with her parents and younger brother on the ground floor of a four-storey building in Sector 11.

“The family lives on the ground and first floors, while the second and third floors are rented. On Monday evening, the girl and her younger brother were playing on the fourth-floor terrace of the building when the incident occurred. The girl fell from the terrace while her brother stepped down to fetch water. Her mother was at home on the ground floor and took her to the hospital with the assistance of neighbours,” Kumar said.

The girl was taken to Metro Hospital in Sector 11, where she died during treatment. On Monday night, police received information about the incident from the hospital.

“A police team went to the hospital after we received information. The initial investigation discovered some water supply pipes lying on the floor near the terrace railing where the girl is suspected of losing balance and falling down the terrace,” said Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad, assistant commissioner of police, Noida.

He also said that the body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death and that the family does not suspect foul play.

SHO Kumar added that investigators suspect the teenager was taking a selfie when she fell. “We believe the girl was taking a selfie on her phone near the terrace railing when she lost her balance and fell. There are CCTV cameras in the area where the incident occurred that are also being examined,” he said.