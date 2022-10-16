16-year-old boy dies after falling from multi-level parking in Noida

Noida: A 16-year-old boy died after allegedly falling off from the fencing of the multi-level parking in Sector 18, Gautam Budh Nagar police said on Saturday.

According to police, preliminary investigations have revealed that the boy was trying to make a video while getting atop the fencing on Friday evening, when he lost his balance and fell about five feet down and hit his head on a concrete floor beneath.

According to Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, officials received information about the incident around 8.50pm.

“A four-wheeler driver leaving from the parking area spotted the boy on the ground and informed the parking operator. The parking operator then informed the police after which a team of police personnel were rushed to the spot. The boy was found lying in a pool of blood next to the fencing of the multi-level parking area,” DCP Chander said.

Police took the boy to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. “The boy was found with a mobile phone in his hand. The forensics team also inspected the spot,” DCP Chander added.

The deceased has been identified as Akhilesh Narayan, a native of Bihar and a resident of Atta village. His father runs a tea shop in Sector 27, police said.

“Some eyewitnesses informed that the boy was trying to make a video from the fencing of the parking area, which is about five feet high. His father has also said that the boy was fond of making videos and used to post them on his social media accounts. He was a student of Class 10 at a private school in Atta village,” said DCP Chander.

Police said they have not received a complaint in the matter yet. “The body was handed over to the deceased’s family members after a post-mortem,” DCP Chander added.