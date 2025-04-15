16-year-old boy leaves home after being scolded by parents for studies 

A 16-year-old Class 10 student allegedly left home after being scolded by his parents over studies in Noida’s Sector 78, police said on Monday. A case has been registered at Sector 113 police station, and efforts are underway to trace the boy. Police are scanning travel routes and digital footprints to locate the teenager and are in touch with railway authorities in Gujarat based on the WhatsApp location pings. (Representational image)

The teenager lives with his parents in a high-rise apartment in Sector 78. “On Sunday around 7.30am, my son left for tuition but never reached. We searched for him and then approached the police,” his father said.

He added that CCTV footage showed the boy walking through nearby societies. “He left with his phone, charger, and around ₹250. He’s been messaging his cousin on WhatsApp saying he won’t return home and is in Gujarat. His phone was switched off, and the police told us he used a railway station’s WiFi to send messages.”

The boy’s father said they had scolded him four days ago for not studying seriously with board exams approaching. “Since then, he seemed upset and told his friends he might leave home. They thought he was joking. We didn’t think he’d actually do it. We just scolded him like any other parent.”

Police said the boy is believed to have left on his own. “A case under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. Two teams are working to trace the minor,” said Sector 113 Station House Officer Krishna Gopal Sharma.

