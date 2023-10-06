16-year-old girl attacked with sword by neighbour in Ghaziabad

A 35-year-old man in Modinagar town of Ghaziabad allegedly attacked his 16-year-old neighbour with a sword on Thursday afternoon, leaving her severely injured, senior police officers said, adding that they have arrested the suspect for attempt to murder, but his motive for the alleged attack is still unclear. Police identified the suspect as Mohammad Shaukeen and said the girl, a class 9 student, was on her way to her tuition classes around 4pm on Thursday in Modinagar’s Jagatpuri locality when her next door neighbour allegedly attacked her. (Representative Inage)

Police identified the suspect as Mohammad Shaukeen and said the girl, a class 9 student, was on her way to her tuition classes around 4pm on Thursday in Modinagar’s Jagatpuri locality when her next door neighbour allegedly attacked her.

The girl’s father said, “I was out on work when Shaukeen attacked my daughter multiple times with a sword. She was going to attend her tuition classes nearby. She was attacked in full public view. A young man from our locality attacked the suspect in an effort to save my daughter and this made the suspect abort the attack and flee. The locals, meanwhile, rushed my daughter to a hospital where she is currently under treatment.”

Police were also alerted and they immediately reached the spot.

Officers said they are ensuring that the girl gets the best treatment for her injuries to the head and upper body.

“She was attacked with a sword-like object by Shaukeen. The motive for the attack is still unclear. The suspect often came to girl house and also took up painting jobs along with her father. We have come to know that on Wednesday, he told the girl’s father that she should not be going to a particular school and today, he attacked her in full public view. We have registered a case of attempt to murder against the suspect and arrested him.We will also record statements of the girl once she recovers,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

The Police said the girl was attacked barely 50 metres from her house.

“The suspect stayed alone next to the girl’s family. He is married but his wife left him and is staying with her daughter at her parents’ house. Shaukeen was a regular visitor to the girl’s house,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police (Modinagar).

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON