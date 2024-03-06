17-year-old sedated, raped and blackmailed by neighbour in Greater Noida

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sedated, raped, and blackmailed by a 25-year-old man in Greater Noida on February 29, senior police officers said on Wednesday, adding that after the incident, when the girl’s family members noticed a change in her behaviour, she was sent for counselling, during which she revealed her ordeal to her counsellor on Saturday. On the complaint by the girl’s father, a case of rape under sections relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered at the Bisrakh police station on Tuesday and the suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning. (AFP/representational image)

Investigating officer sub-inspector Shivveer Singh said, “The girl resides with her family in Bisrakh locality and she is a student of Class 12.”

“In his complaint to police, her father alleged that on February 29, when his daughter was going to her tuition class, the neighbour approached her. On the pretext of having coffee, he took her to a room and offered her food laced with sedatives and raped her,” said SI Singh, adding that when the girl regained consciousness and protested, the suspect threatened to make videos of the assault public.

The SI said, “No video was found on his smartphone but it was seized for technical analysis.”

“After the incident, when her parents observed changes in her behaviour, she was sent for counselling on Saturday during which she revealed to the counsellor the sexual assault that she suffered. After that, a case was lodged at the Bisrakh police station on her father’s complaint,” said Singh.

He further said, “A rape case under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Pocso Act was registered on Tuesday and the suspect was arrested.”

Further investigations are underway.