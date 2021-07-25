Home / Cities / Noida News / 2 arrested for killing dairy farm worker in G Noida
2 arrested for killing dairy farm worker in G Noida

Noida Two persons were arrested on Sunday for killing a dairy farm worker in Sector Beta 2 in Greater Noida one year ago
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:59 PM IST

Noida Two persons were arrested on Sunday for killing a dairy farm worker in Sector Beta 2 in Greater Noida one year ago. The suspects — identified as Ravi, 25, a resident of Sultanpur and Keshav, 30, a resident of Bulandshahr — had killed the victim, 24-year-old Milan Haldar, a resident of West Bengal on August 23, 2020. Ravi and Haldar both worked at a dairy farm in Greater Noida.

Rameshwar Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Beta 2 police station, said that the dairy farm owner, Pappu, had filed a complaint at the police station on August 23, 2020. Pappu, in his complaint, said that Ravi had thrashed Haldar a day earlier, over some issues. When Pappu reached the dairy farm on August 23, he found that both Haldar and Ravi were missing. On launching a search, he discovered Haldar’s body near the farm.

A case was registered against Ravi under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) at the Beta 2 police station.

During investigation, it was revealed that Ravi was angry at Haldar because he used to meet his wife, Kumar said. “Ravi and his friend Keshav killed Haldar, and they escaped. They had been absconding since the crime.” On Sunday, a police team arrested the two suspects from Greater Noida and produced them before a court. They were later sent to judicial custody.

