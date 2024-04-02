2 held for abetting suicide of student in G Noida

Greater Noida: A week after a 26-year-old law student allegedly died by suicide, the Greater Noida police has arrested two people who had blackmailed him for money by threatening to circulate his obscene videos that they recorded during a video call, said officers on Monday. The investigation revealed that on March 22, a day before his death, the victim received a video call from an unidentified number on WhatsApp. (HT Photo)

Officials informed that the deceased was a law student, working part-time at a private company. He resided with his family in Beta-2 locality. On March 23, his body was found in a nullah close to his home in Greater Noida.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The police had also recovered a suicide note from the deceased’s room, in which he mentioned that he came in contact with some people through social media and fell into their trap. The suspects clicked some of his objectionable photos and made videos during a video call, said officers.

The investigation revealed that on March 22, a day before his death, the victim received a video call from an unidentified number on WhatsApp.

“As he took the call, a woman answered from the other side and laid him into a trap. As the call was disconnected, the victim started receiving threat messages to pay ₹25,000 or face dire consequences,” said Munendra Singh, station house officer of Beta-2 police station.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s family, police registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified people.

“During investigation, the mobile number with which the victim received the call on March 22 was traced. It was also found that the victim had transferred ₹25,000 to the bank account of the suspects. The suspects demanded more. When the victim was unable to fulfill the demand, he committed suicide,” said Singh.

During investigation, names of the three identified and one unidentified people came to light, said the officer.

“On the basis of evidence, section 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code were added to the FIR. On Sunday, two of the suspects, Amit Burman (26) and Sanjeet Batautia (23) -- both residents of Jaipur, were arrested from Malviya Nagar, Jaipur by Greater Noida police.

“Two other people involved in the case, one identified as Taufik and another unidentified person, are still absconding. Police teams have been deployed to nab them,” the officer added.