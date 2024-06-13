2 killed, one injured in separate road accidents in Noida

Two people were killed and another injured in separate road accidents in Noida on Thursday, senior traffic police officers said. A 34-year-old man died while another sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in allegedly rammed a divider at high speed in Noida’s Sector 71 around midnight on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

In the first incident, a 34-year-old man died while another sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in allegedly rammed a divider at high speed in Noida’s Sector 71 on Wednesday night, said police.

“The deceased was identified as Kamal Dixit, who hailed from Hathras and resided in Garhi Chaukhandi in Sector 121, Noida. He worked at a private firm,” said Raj Kumar, station house officer, Phase 3.

“Around midnight, when Dixit, along with his friend Harsh Chaturvedi, 35, who hails from Gwalior and resides in Delhi, was heading towards the elevated road from the DS trisection, their car, Maruti WagonR, rammed the road divider at a high speed,” the officer said.

“The accident occurred when Dixit was about to take a turn and lost control over the vehicle. The collision was so intense that the car climbed upon a divider, which is at least 4 feet off the ground,” Kumar said.

Police were informed by a passerby on their emergency helpline number 112.

“By the time we reached the spot, the injured were rescued from the damaged car and rushed to a nearby private hospital in Sector 71,” said SHO Kumar, adding that Dixit succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital while Chaturvedi was later discharged after treatment.

The damaged car was later removed with the help of a crane, said police.

No case has been registered yet as no one has filed a complaint in the matter, said police.

In the second accident, a 45-year-old man was killed in Noida’s Sector 7 after a speeding pick-up truck allegedly hit his bicycle from the rear end on Thursday morning.

Police said efforts are on to nab the unidentified truck driver, who fled the scene.

“The deceased Saranpal (single name) hailed from Badaun and resided in Phase 1 area of Noida. He worked at a private company in Sector 7,” said Dhruv Bhushan Dubey, station house officer, Phase 1.

“On Thursday, around 8am, Saranpal was going to his workplace from his home on his bicycle when a speeding pick-up truck hit him from behind. The truck driver managed to escape the spot leaving his vehicle behind,” Dubey said.

Saranpal sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified suspect on Thursday, said police.