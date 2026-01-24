2 siblings hurt as they fall into drain after vehicle ‘hits’ their scooter in Gzb

Ghaziabad: A 17-year-old girl and her 18-year-old brother fell into a drain between two culverts after their scooter was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Road in Modinagar on Thursday night, police said, adding that a meeting of civic departments was then held and corrective measures were discussed. While the boy crawled out of the four-feet-deep drain after the incident, some local e-rickshaw drivers helped the girl move out, police said (Representative photo)

“The incident happened around 9.30pm when the duo was headed home on their scooter. Their two-wheeler was probably hit by some unidentified vehicle and they fell in the drain. The scooter was saved as it hit the walls of the culvert and remained on the road. They were helped by locals and taken to the hospital. While the boy has received minor injuries, the girl has sustained head injuries and is currently stable,” Amit Saxena, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Modinagar circle, told HT.

According to police, the siblings are residents of Sudamapuri. “They had gone out with friends to a bakery on Thursday night and were returning home. When I asked them about the incident, they said that a vehicle hit their scooter from behind, so it hit the side walls of the culverts while they both fell in the drain from the gap. The girl has suffered injuries on her head and face, requiring stitches during treatment. The gap between the two culverts has existed for more than a decade, and a Scorpio SUV also got stuck in the gap about a fortnight ago,” Sandeep Saxena, uncle of the two injured, told HT.

While the boy crawled out of the four-feet-deep drain after the incident, some local e-rickshaw drivers helped the girl move out, Saxena said.

Ajeet Kumar Singh, sub-divisional magistrate of Modinagar, said that he called officials from different departments and has directed corrective measures on an immediate basis.

“The Delhi Meerut Road is maintained by the public works department, while other agencies have jurisdiction over the drain and the culverts. I have directed the Modinagar Nagar Palika officials to bridge the gap –- about two feet –- between the two culverts. Nagar Palika officials will put slabs on the gap over the drain and will beautify the area with plants,” Singh added.

He said the work will be completed in the next 10 days and the gap will also be barricaded.