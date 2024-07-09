20-year-old man who attempted to rape toddler held after gunfight with police

The Noida police on Tuesday morning arrested a 20-year-old man wanted for attempting to rape a one-and-a-half-year-old child on Sunday evening, senior police officers said on Tuesday, adding that the suspect was held following a gunfight in Sector 42, Noida. The suspect was hiding in the forest area of Sector 42, Noida, and when chased, he fired at the police team. In retaliatory firing, the suspect was shot in the leg and arrested, said police. (Representational image)

According to Praveen Kumar, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida, on Sunday evening around 9pm, a complaint was received from a family living in Sadarpur colony, alleging that their neighbour tried to rape their toddler daughter.

“The child’s mother told us that the child was playing outside the house while she cooked dinner and then the child suddenly went missing. The mother began to search for the child and found that their 20-year-old neighbour had lured her away to his home across the street. The mother saw that the man had undressed himself and was in an inappropriate position with the toddler. The mother immediately raised the alarm and picked up her daughter, while the suspect fled the spot,” said the ACP.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at the Sector 39 police station on the basis of the parents’ complaint. “The toddler’s father is a daily wage earner while the suspect, identified as Udayveer, works as a gardener in a nearby high-rise society and lives in the same locality as the complainant. An FIR under sections 65 (2) [rape on a woman under twelve years of age] of the Bhartaiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against Udayveer (goes by single name),” said the ACP.

Police teams were deployed to nab the suspect, he added.

On Tuesday around 6am, during combing and checking operations in the locality, police spotted the suspect near a vacant area in Sector 42, said Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

“The suspect was hiding in the forest area of Sector 42, and when chased, he fired at the police team. In retaliatory firing, the suspect was shot in the leg and arrested. A countrymade pistol and cartridges were recovered from the suspect. He has been admitted for treatment for his gunshot wound to the district hospital in Sector 39. Once he is discharged, he will be produced before the local court and sent to judicial custody,” said the ADCP.