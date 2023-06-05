22 hurt, 33 arrested after clashes between MBBS students, guards at Noida hostel

A violent clash broke out between a section of MBBS students and security guards in a hostel in Greater Noida on Sunday night, leaving 22 students injured with four of them suffering severe fractures, police said on Monday. At least 33 people have been detained by police from the spot, they added. Several hostellers of GIMS sat on a protest holding slogans like ‘Our white coat is turning red’ and ‘No treatment until action is taken’, at the GIMS hospital on Monday morning. (HT Photo)

The clash broke out between the students at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and the security guards of the Munshi Prem Chand Hostel of the state-run Gautam Buddha University (GBU) around 10.30pm. The GIMS students reside in the GBU hostel as they do not have adequate residential facilities on their campus.

“Police received information about the incident at 11pm following which police teams were rushed to the spot. There was a fight inside the Munshi Prem Chand Hostel over an unverified matter between the security guards of the hostel and students of the GIMS hostel at GBU campus,” said Sarita Malik, station house officer of Ecotech-1 police station.

The SHO said that the injured students have been admitted to the GIMS hospital. “A majority of the 33 detained are security guards. An FIR from both sides is being registered and further investigation is being carried out,” she added.

“As per the students’ statements, the security guards fought with them after they had a heated argument over smoking a cigarette in the hostel. After the students argued with the security guard, the guard came back with a group of more security personnel with sticks. However, security guards have refused these allegations,” the SHO said.

In a video of the incident that is doing rounds on social media and is being shared widely, a group of men, seemingly dressed in security guard uniforms, can be seen weilding sticks and smashing vehicles parked in the hostel compound. In other videos from the campus shared by students, men can be seen kicking hostel room doors and trying to break inside the rooms.

“The role of any staff of GBU is also being investigated, though prima facie it seems the clashes were limited to the hostel building which is used by students of GIMS,” said the SHO.

Meanwhile, GIMS director Dr (Brigadier) Rakesh Gupta said that the institute has submitted a complaint against the security guards. He said that as soon as the matter came to light, the GIMS administration rushed to the spot, but the security guards continued to allegedly vandalise the area.

“The hostel has been damaged badly, doors and windows broken as well. The cars of several of our doctors have been damaged badly,” he said.

Several hostellers of GIMS sat on a protest holding slogans like ‘Our white coat is turning red’ and ‘No treatment until action is taken’, at the GIMS hospital on Monday morning demanding that their hostel building be changed from GBU campus.

“We do not feel safe in GBU campus and we demand that our hostel building should be provided to us at GIMS as soon as possible. Many students have left the hostel and gone to other temporary accommodations,” said an MBBS student.

In response, GIMS director said, “The construction of a new hostel building is underway on the land provided to us by the authorities. We are equally concerned for the well-being of our students.”

GBU registrar, Dr Vishwas Tripathi, said that an internal inquiry is being conducted against the security agency of the University. “We are cooperating with the police officials and an inquiry is being initiated against the security agency of the campus,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON