₹256 cr road strengthening works proposed in Gautam Budh Nagar

NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar has proposed road strengthening works, including road widening, bridge construction and rural connectivity projects for 2026-27 as part of the Public Works Department’s (PWD) action plan, officials said on Thursday. The projects include widening and strengthening of nearly 79-kms roads, construction of over 62-kms of rural roads and development of minor bridges to improve connectivity and traffic movement. (HT Photo)

The projects include widening and strengthening of nearly 79-kms roads, construction of over 62-kms of rural roads and development of minor bridges to improve connectivity and traffic movement. Officials, however, did not disclose the specific roads and stretches identified for the work.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a review on Wednesday and directed officials to ensure development works are completed within the stipulated timeline and with quality standards. Road safety measures were also reviewed and officials concerned were asked to attend district-level road safety meetings regularly.

A district-level review meeting chaired by district magistrate Medha Roopam was also held to discuss the proposed works.

Under the Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (CMGSY), construction of 62.200-kms of rural roads has been proposed at an estimated cost of ₹46.45 crore, said PWD officials.

“To improve road condition and connectivity, widening and strengthening works covering 78.770-kms of roads have also been proposed at an estimated cost of ₹256.15 crore. Additionally, construction of minor bridges spanning 124 metres has been proposed at an estimated cost of ₹11.21 crore to improve traffic movement,” the DM said in a statement.

Officials informed that road safety-related works over a stretch of 3.150-kms have also been proposed at an estimated cost of ₹1.15 crore.

“The proposed projects are intended to improve connectivity, strengthen road infrastructure and ensure safer commute,” the DM added.