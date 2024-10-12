26-yr-old sustains bullet shot during groups’ brawl in Noida

Noida: A 26-year-old student of a private university sustained bullet injuries to his leg after a brawl erupted between two groups of people in Noida’s Sector 125 junction on Friday afternoon, said police, adding that a case of attempt to murder was registered against three suspects. After the incident, the suspects fled the spot. Bhati was rushed to a nearby private hospital by his friends where his condition is informed to be stable. (Representational image)

The injured man was identified by senior Noida Police officers as Gaurish Bhati, a student of Amity University and a resident of Salarpur area near Sector 101.

“On Friday afternoon, two groups entered into a fight at Sector 125 junction. During the heated arguments, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at Bhati,” said Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida.

“After the incident, the suspects fled the spot. Bhati was rushed to a nearby private hospital by his friends where his condition is informed to be stable,” DCP Singh added.

Preliminary probe revealed that two groups were in dispute for the past few days, according to police.

“On Thursday, they also exchanged some heated arguments. To compromise the fight, one of the groups called another on Friday at 125 junction. While discussing the issue, it escalated again, and Bhati sustained a bullet injury to his left leg,” said DCP Singh, adding that multiple have been formed to nab the suspects.

An officer said that “a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the three suspects at Sector 126 police station on Friday. Two of them have been identified as Govind Awana and Prithvi (single names) and the third is not yet identified”.

The reason behind the fight is yet to be ascertained, said officers, adding that further investigation is underway.

A spokesperson for Amity University, meanwhile, said they were not made aware about the injuries sustained by any student as they had not been contacted by police as of late Friday evening.