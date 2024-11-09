3 held for killing 20-yr-old over slap in Sec 63, Noida

Noida: Three suspects, who allegedly stabbed to death a 20-year-old man and also injured his friend on Wednesday night to avenge a recent slapping incident that occurred over a monetary dispute in Noida’s Sector 63 locality, were arrested on Friday, said police. Ashu, the deceased, is survived by parents and two siblings, including a brother and a sister, police said, adding his friend Vishal is hospitalised and his condition is stable. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Investigation revealed that the deceased, Ashu Kumar, a native of Arawal, Bihar, who resided in Chotpur Colony in Sector 63, had lent ₹3,000 to one of the suspects Parul (single name), aged 19 . But when he asked for its return ahead of Diwali, a verbal argument occurred between the two, and he slapped the suspect publicly, which led to the killing.

Suspects Parul, a resident of Chhajarsi Colony, Sector 63; Amit Paswan, 20 and Akram (single name), 22, both residents of Chotpur Colony, Sector 63, were arrested from Chhajarsi area around 1.30pm on Friday, said officers.

On Wednesday, around 8.30pm, Ashu was chatting with his neighbour Vishal Kumar, 21, near their homes, when the suspects came up to them and allegedly started a fight over the slapping incident. As Ashu and his friend Vishal protested, Parul allegedly pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Ashu three to four times in abdomen and legs, they added.

Police said when Vishal intervened to save his friend, he was also stabbed. “As Ashu’s family learnt about the fight, they rushed to the spot, and both injured were taken to a nearby hospital from where Ashu was referred to another hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” said Avdhesh Pratap Singh, station house office, Sector 63.

Following a complaint from Ashu’s family, a case under sections 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 63 police station, and four teams were set up to trace absconders.

“Investigation revealed that ahead of Diwali Ashu asked Parul in a market for money. As Parul sought some more time, Ashu turned furious. He verbally abused Parul and slapped him,” said Rajeev Kumar Gupta, assistant commissioner of police, central Noida, adding Parul later planned along with his friends to kill Ashu and took the revenge

“It was also revealed that another suspect, Sachin Nagar, 20, was also part of the conspiracy and murder. Efforts are underway to nab him,” the ACP added.

Police seized three knives from the suspects, and cases like the Excise Act and Gambling Act were registered against Akram at Sector 63 police station. A further probe is underway.