3 killed, four injured in two hit-and-run cases in Noida
Three people were killed and four injured in two hit-and-run incidents reported in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.
In the first incident, one man died and four other persons were injured when a speeding car hit them while they were crossing the road near the Ryan roundabout in the Beta 2 area in Greater Noida on Saturday. Police said all five are aged between 27 and 30 years and study at Galgotias University. They stay in Sector Delta 1.
“Around 11.30pm on Saturday, the five of them were taking a stroll after dinner. Footage from CCTV cameras in the area shows that they were crossing the road when a speeding red car hit them. All of them were injured. The number plate and make of the car is not very clear. We are investigating the case,” said Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Beta 2 police station.
The students were rushed to a private hospital nearby. One of the students, identified as Ayush (23) who belonged to Agra, died during treatment, while the other four are still under observation. Police identified them by their first names as Anjali, Isha, Vaishnavi and Aditya.
“All four are in hospital and we have not been able to get any statement from them. We can only get more information when they are stable,” added SHO Kumar.
In another incident, a speeding dump truck hit two contractual workers of the Noida authority while they were watering trees along a road near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida around 2pm on Saturday.
“The two deceased men, identified as Puneet and Azad, were standing behind a water tanker and watering trees near Chuharpur underpass,close to Pari Chowk, when a speeding dump truck hit the two men. Both died before they could be taken to a hospital. The driver left the vehicle and fled the scene. We seized the dumper and later nabbed him,” said SHO Kumar.
A complaint has been filed against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said he was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody.
According to Gautam Budh Nagar Police, accidents as well as fatalities have been on the rise in the district. At least three other incidents of rash driving have been reported in the past week, totalling five cases in the last seven days. Between January and March this year, 233 accidents have been recorded, resulting in 96 fatalities. Officials say that 700-800 accidents are reported in the district every year.
-
K’taka govt approves 60 industrial projects worth ₹2,465 crore
The state government on Sunday approved 60 industrial projects — worth ₹2,465.94 crore — in Karnataka. As per information, the projects will generate over 8,575 jobs in the state. The projects were cleared by minister for large and medium scale industries Murugesh R Nirani during the 131st State Level Single Window Clearance Committee meeting held on Saturday evening.
-
Heavy rain offers respite, but inundates parts of B’luru
Several parts of Bengaluru were left inundated after heavy rains lashed India's IT capital and other parts of Karnataka on Sunday evening, giving some relief from extreme heat wave conditions. As per the field report, there were at least 172 poles which were broken and 136 trees that fell across several parts of Bengaluru and neighbouring regions like Kanakpura and Ramanagara. The state is experiencing a severe heat wave as well.
-
Ludhiana | Amarjit Singh re-elected president of Sewing Machine Industries Association
Amarjit Singh (Swan) has been elected as the president of District Sewing Machine Industries Association for the third consecutive term. The elections were held at a hotel on Ferozepur road on Saturday Owner of Swan Mechanical Works, Singh secured 126 votes and defeated his opponent Harinderjit Singh, who secured 30 votes, by 96 votes. Twenty nominated office bearers, including general secretary, treasurer etc are nominated by the president.”
-
Over 500 attend alumni meet at GADVASU in Ludhiana
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday organised 'Alumni Meet-2022'. Over 500 participants from diverse backgrounds veterinary, fisheries, dairy science and bio-technology joined the event with senior alumni and former dean, College of Veterinary Science, Saigal, presiding over as chief guest. The alumni meet commenced with reciting shabad. A short film on the inception and activities of GADVASU was displayed. An interactive and entertaining fun game session was also organised.
-
Ludhiana | Modi-led BJP govt is pro-capitalist: AITUC Punjab V-P
To mark May Day, a public function was held at bus stand here on Sunday by All India Trade Union Congress and Joint Council of Trade Unions and different unions of the municipal corporation where workers raised their voice for their rights and to fight against the communal and divisive forces. Government School Teachers Union leader Parveen Kumar said contract teachers should be made permanent. PSSF, Ludhiana president, Harbans Singh presided over the function.
