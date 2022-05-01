3 killed, four injured in two hit-and-run cases in Noida

Three people were killed and four injured in two hit-and-run incidents reported in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.

In the first incident, one man died and four other persons were injured when a speeding car hit them while they were crossing the road near the Ryan roundabout in the Beta 2 area in Greater Noida on Saturday. Police said all five are aged between 27 and 30 years and study at Galgotias University. They stay in Sector Delta 1.

“Around 11.30pm on Saturday, the five of them were taking a stroll after dinner. Footage from CCTV cameras in the area shows that they were crossing the road when a speeding red car hit them. All of them were injured. The number plate and make of the car is not very clear. We are investigating the case,” said Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Beta 2 police station.

The students were rushed to a private hospital nearby. One of the students, identified as Ayush (23) who belonged to Agra, died during treatment, while the other four are still under observation. Police identified them by their first names as Anjali, Isha, Vaishnavi and Aditya.

“All four are in hospital and we have not been able to get any statement from them. We can only get more information when they are stable,” added SHO Kumar.

In another incident, a speeding dump truck hit two contractual workers of the Noida authority while they were watering trees along a road near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida around 2pm on Saturday.

“The two deceased men, identified as Puneet and Azad, were standing behind a water tanker and watering trees near Chuharpur underpass,close to Pari Chowk, when a speeding dump truck hit the two men. Both died before they could be taken to a hospital. The driver left the vehicle and fled the scene. We seized the dumper and later nabbed him,” said SHO Kumar.

A complaint has been filed against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said he was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar Police, accidents as well as fatalities have been on the rise in the district. At least three other incidents of rash driving have been reported in the past week, totalling five cases in the last seven days. Between January and March this year, 233 accidents have been recorded, resulting in 96 fatalities. Officials say that 700-800 accidents are reported in the district every year.