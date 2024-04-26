 3 visually-impaired robbed in Greater Noida, auto driver arrested - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 visually-impaired robbed in Greater Noida, auto driver arrested

ByArun Singh
Apr 26, 2024 06:12 AM IST

The auto driver robbed Giri of his mobile phone which was in his pocket, cash, and groceries that they had brought from the NGO

Noida: Days after three visually-challenged people, including a woman, were allegedly robbed of a mobile phone, 3,000 cash, and groceries allegedly by an auto-rickshaw driver in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 locality on Tuesday evening, police arrested the suspect on Thursday with the help of electronic surveillance.

With the help of stolen mobile phone location and CCTV footage, the suspect was arrested on Thursday. (HT Photo)
With the help of stolen mobile phone location and CCTV footage, the suspect was arrested on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Police said the complainant, Rajkumar Giri, 30, who hails from Bihar and resides at a rented accommodation in Habibpur in Ecotech 3, is a visually challenged person. He works at a private firm.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“On Tuesday, Giri lodged a police complaint saying that he, along with his wife Renuka and acquaintance Dilip Paswan both also visually challenged, went to collect groceries from an NGO in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. On their way back home, a Metro volunteer dropped them outside Botanical Garden Metro station in Noida after hiring an auto-rickshaw for them,” said station house officer (Ecotech 3) Dharmendra Kumar Shukla.

However, instead of taking them to their home in Habibpur, the auto-rickshaw driver allegedly took them to an isolated place in Kachhi Sadak in Ecotech 3.

“The auto-rickshaw driver asked them to alight the vehicle at an isolated place citing some important work. As they complied, the suspect robbed Giri of his mobile phone which was in his pocket, cash, and groceries that they had brought from the NGO,” the officer said citing the complaint.

Later, the trio somehow managed to approach the police station.

On the complaint of the victim, a case under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified suspect on Wednesday.

“Police dropped them at their home after buying groceries for them,” said the SHO, adding that with the help of stolen mobile phone location and CCTV footage, the suspect was arrested on Thursday.

“The suspect was identified as Priyanshu Rajput, 19, a native of Surajpur. A cash of 1,000, groceries, and his auto-rickshaw used in the crime were confiscated from his possession,” the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arun Singh

    Arun Singh works as a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times. He covers crime, traffic, fire, and transport. Earlier, he was working with TOI and covered Bhopal crime and traffic. He started his career in Journalism in 2018.

News / Cities / Noida / 3 visually-impaired robbed in Greater Noida, auto driver arrested
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On