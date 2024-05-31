300 industrial units to become operational near Noida airport

As the mobile phone maker Vivo’s unit begins its manufacturing operations near Noida airport along Yamuna Expressway, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has a target to make at least 300 units functional by end of 2024, said authority officials on Wednesday. There are 91 more industrial units near Noida international airport, where the construction work is underway and these will also start operations at the earliest. (HT Photo)

Currently Vivo is making six crore (60 million) smartphones annually and it will create around 100,000 jobs in this region when it is able to operate at full capacity, said Yeida, after issuing the occupancy certificate for this mega project.

“Vivo has become the first mobile maker to start its production and seven more companies have started their operations at their respective units. There are 91 more industrial units near Noida international airport, where the construction work is underway and these will also start operations at the earliest. We hope that at least 300 industrial units will start their operations by end 2024, when the Noida airport will become functional,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The Yeida had allotted 156 acres to the smartphone maker in November 2018.

“At present, we have handed over 156 acres to Vivo and the remaining land is yet to be handed over. In the first phase, the company will manufacture 6.5 crore mobile phones annually. The investment by the company is ₹3,955 crore. The production will rise to 14.5 crore smartphones with a workforce of 25,000 after the second phase of the project is completed. Under our mega project scheme, Yeida provided Vivo 25% discount on land and a 100% discount on stamp duty,” said the Yeida CEO.

Yeida said Ramdev’s Patanjali, which was allotted 300 acres for developing a food and herbal park and 130 acres for setting up Patanjali Ayurveda in Sector 24, has also started the construction of its buildings. Patanjali has built a one storey building and the work on the other units is underway, said officials.

“Yeida in 2017 allotted land to Patanjali and around 88,000 people will get employment in these two companies -- Vivo and Patanjali. We have approved the layout plans of 91 industries and eight companies have started production. Some of the key companies are Avery Dennison, Surya Global Flexi Films, and Bikanerwala, which have started their production,” said Singh.