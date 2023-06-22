33-year-old CA drowns in swimming pool at Noida school

A 33-year-old man reportedly drowned at a swimming pool in a private school in Noida on Thursday morning, said police officers familiar with the matter. Police said that at the time of the incident, several people were present at the spot. (Representational Image/Getty Images)

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Nishant Kumar, a chartered accountant and a resident of Defence Enclave in Sector 44’s Chhalera village.

“Kumar’s family lives in Chapra, Bihar. Kumar held a membership for the swimming pool at Apeejay School in Sector 16A, Noida. At 6.30 am on Thursday, he went to the pool for a swimming session. This was his first time at this pool. At first glance, the incident appears to be a case of accidental drowning,” said Manoj Kumar, station house officer of Sector 20 police station.

He added that at the time of the incident, several people were present at the spot.

“We have checked some CCTV cameras installed there. There were several people present at the pool during the time of the incident,” the officer said.

The family of the deceased has been informed, said police officers.