3-day theatre festival in Noida from November 26

For the first time, the Noida authority is taking an initiative of holding a cultural event for residents here by organising a three-day theatre festival at Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Noida’s Sector 6 from November 26 to 28.

Rajiv Tyagi, chief general manager of the Noida authority, said, “Our motive is to promote cultural and art events in Noida so that residents don’t have to go to Delhi for the same. We hope Noida will soon have a culture of having regular theatre festivals and cultural events which promote local art and give a platform to local artists.”

“Noida has emerged into a cosmopolitan city, where people from diverse cultures live together. We hope its theatre scene becomes as diverse as the culture of this city,” said Tyagi.

Artistes from Delhi’s theatre group ‘Pierrot’s Troupe’ will stage a comedy play ‘Private Affair’ directed by Dr Ahmed Alam on November 26 and ‘Ghalib in New Delhi’ on November 27. On the third day (November 28), the same group will stage ‘Gandhi Ji with spelling mistake’ at 7pm while Pratham Path theatre group from Ghaziabad will present ‘Daak Ghar’ at 6pm on the same day.

The authority is also on its way to construct a Habitat Centre in Sector 94 with the aim of developing a dedicated space for promotion of socio-cultural activities in the city.

“There should be more such events for art lovers in the city that is home to many artistes and art lovers. Why should we depend on Delhi for such events?,” said Om Raizada, poet and a resident of Greater Noida’s Sector Pi3.