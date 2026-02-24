4 hurt after SUV rams into e-rickshaw in Noida

Noida: Four men travelling by an e-rickshaw sustained severe injuries after an SUV driven by a middle-aged man rammed into it after hitting a divider in Noida, Sector 49, on Monday afternoon, police said, adding that the car was seized and the driver was detained. The SUV and the damaged e-rickshaw were towed to the Sector 49 police station, and the SUV driver was detained, police said, that a case will be registered after receiving a complaint. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The injured were identified as Rajesh, Anup, Rakesh and Omprakash (single names), in their early 40s. They are residents of Barola in Sector 49 and work as e-rickshaw drivers, said officials.

“On Monday around 4 pm, when they were moving on Sector 49 road in an e-rickshaw, a Mahindra Thar driven by a property dealer of Sector 45 rammed into their vehicle after hitting a divider in front of a private hospital,” said Sunil Kumar, SHO, Sector 49.

“All the four were rushed to a nearby hospital. The condition of Rajesh, one of them, is critical,” he added.

The collision was so intense that the front part of the e-rickshaw was completely damaged, while the Thar’s front left wheel also broke down.

In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the Thar was driven by a man, aged around 50, a property dealer and a resident of Sector 45.

“According to his wife, who was travelling with him, the man suffered from high BP issue, so they had gone to a hospital in Noida. On return, the man at the wheel dozed off and hit a divider before hitting the e-rickshaw,” said SHO Kumar, adding that both husband and wife escaped with minor injuries.

