4 hurt after SUV rams into e-rickshaw in Noida
According to SUV driver’s wife, j who was with him, the man suffered from high BP issue, so they had gone to a hospital On return, he dozed off and hit a divider before hitting the e-rickshaw
Noida: Four men travelling by an e-rickshaw sustained severe injuries after an SUV driven by a middle-aged man rammed into it after hitting a divider in Noida, Sector 49, on Monday afternoon, police said, adding that the car was seized and the driver was detained.
The injured were identified as Rajesh, Anup, Rakesh and Omprakash (single names), in their early 40s. They are residents of Barola in Sector 49 and work as e-rickshaw drivers, said officials.
“On Monday around 4 pm, when they were moving on Sector 49 road in an e-rickshaw, a Mahindra Thar driven by a property dealer of Sector 45 rammed into their vehicle after hitting a divider in front of a private hospital,” said Sunil Kumar, SHO, Sector 49.
“All the four were rushed to a nearby hospital. The condition of Rajesh, one of them, is critical,” he added.
The collision was so intense that the front part of the e-rickshaw was completely damaged, while the Thar’s front left wheel also broke down.
In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the Thar was driven by a man, aged around 50, a property dealer and a resident of Sector 45.
“According to his wife, who was travelling with him, the man suffered from high BP issue, so they had gone to a hospital in Noida. On return, the man at the wheel dozed off and hit a divider before hitting the e-rickshaw,” said SHO Kumar, adding that both husband and wife escaped with minor injuries.
The SUV and the damaged e-rickshaw were towed to the Sector 49 police station, and the SUV driver was detained, police said, that a case will be registered after receiving a complaint.
