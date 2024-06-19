40km service road along Yamuna e-way to Noida airport stalled for want of land

A 40km long, and 60-metre wide service road that runs parallel to Yamuna Expressway remains incomplete and is running behind its scheduled deadline because land is yet to be acquired for its construction. The service road is to run till this flyover being built near Noida airport in Jewar. (HT Photo)

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) had decided to complete it before the Noida airport in Jewar becames operational by end-2024 so that commuters can make maximum use of it. But the land for the road is yet to be acquired in many villages, including Dayanatpur and Sabota among others, where the farmers resisted the land acquisition many years ago, said officials.

But now Yeida and Gautam Budh Nagar district administration are pursuing farmers to give their land for this crucial road project because it needs to be completed to provide an additional smooth link to the airport.

Farmers resisted the land acquisition in 2018-19 demanding 64.7% hiked land compensation and higher rates for their land.

“We are taking required measures so that we can complete the road construction before the airport begins operations. Once the airport becomes functional, vehicular traffic will increase manifold on Yamuna Expressway, and so we need to complete an alternative road not only for airport passengers but also for local commuters,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

About 30km of the 40km road (from zero point in Greater Noida to Jewar) has already been built. But the remaining 10km stretch is incomplete due to the land dispute. The Gautam Budh Nagar administration said it has already sent the proposal to acquire land for the road project.

“We have expedited the work for land acquisition. And we hope that we will complete the process soon and acquire the required patches for this important project,” said Bachchu Singh, additional district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Currently even local commuters travelling from Greater Noida to Jewar or vice versa have to use Yamuna Expressway on which the commuters have to pay a toll. Local commuters, who are mostly farmers from nearby villages, do not want to pay toll and often indulge in scuffles with the toll staff at Jewar toll plaza thereby causing the traffic mess on this expressway.

“We have been demanding the service road since long but there is no development on this. And once the airport becomes functional, those who have bought plots for residential purposes or setting up industries will also need service roads to commute to their respective destinations from Greater Noida. Yeida must complete this road project without further delay,” said Alok Singh, a plot allottee and founder member, active citizen team.