40-yr-old man stabs wife to death in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A 40-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death at their residence in Sector 15, Vasundhara, on Friday afternoon. Police said that the suspect tried to flee by jumping from the top floor of their house but sustained a fracture and was arrested in the process.

The incident took place around 2pm.The suspect has been identified as Vikas Meena, while his deceased wife was identified as Kamini (35), who worked as a senior manager with a bank. They have two minor children aged three and eight years of age, police said.

Police added that the suspect previously worked with a private bank but lost his job.

“On Friday afternoon, they had some altercation and in the process the suspect stabbed his wife multiple times. When she fell unconscious, he ran to the top floor of the house and jumped. In the process, he sustained injuries and suffered a fracture. Thereafter, he was nabbed by police and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The woman was rushed to a hospital but she was declared dead,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

Jagdish Meena, the father of the suspect, who was at home during the incident, told the media that his son suspected that his wife was having an affair.

“My son used to remain upset for a long time and he seemed angry on Thursday after seeing his wife with a friend. I also called my daughter-in-law’s parents for a discussion about the issue and they said they will come at 5pm on Friday. All of us were at home and in the afternoon, I heard some loud noise and saw that my son was stabbing his wife while she was standing. I tried to stop him in vain,” Jagdish said. “I suspect that two knives were used during the incident,” he added further.

“We have called up the family of the victim and will lodge an FIR for murder based on their complaint. The statements given by the suspect’s father cannot be relied upon as he may be trying to save his son. He told us that his son was depressed. We will investigate the case in detail,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, circle officer (Indirapuram).

Mishra added that the incident took place on the ground floor of the house.