40-yr-old man stabs wife to death in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad: A 40-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death at their residence in Sector 15, Vasundhara, on Friday afternoon. Police said that the suspect tried to flee by jumping from the top floor of their house but sustained a fracture and was arrested in the process.
The incident took place around 2pm.The suspect has been identified as Vikas Meena, while his deceased wife was identified as Kamini (35), who worked as a senior manager with a bank. They have two minor children aged three and eight years of age, police said.
Police added that the suspect previously worked with a private bank but lost his job.
“On Friday afternoon, they had some altercation and in the process the suspect stabbed his wife multiple times. When she fell unconscious, he ran to the top floor of the house and jumped. In the process, he sustained injuries and suffered a fracture. Thereafter, he was nabbed by police and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The woman was rushed to a hospital but she was declared dead,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).
Jagdish Meena, the father of the suspect, who was at home during the incident, told the media that his son suspected that his wife was having an affair.
“My son used to remain upset for a long time and he seemed angry on Thursday after seeing his wife with a friend. I also called my daughter-in-law’s parents for a discussion about the issue and they said they will come at 5pm on Friday. All of us were at home and in the afternoon, I heard some loud noise and saw that my son was stabbing his wife while she was standing. I tried to stop him in vain,” Jagdish said. “I suspect that two knives were used during the incident,” he added further.
“We have called up the family of the victim and will lodge an FIR for murder based on their complaint. The statements given by the suspect’s father cannot be relied upon as he may be trying to save his son. He told us that his son was depressed. We will investigate the case in detail,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, circle officer (Indirapuram).
Mishra added that the incident took place on the ground floor of the house.
-
Suspecting affair, man stabs wife to death, booked
Mumbai A 28-year-old Vashi resident has been booked for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in the wee hours of Friday in Fort over the suspicion of an extra-marital affair. He suspected that Madhavi was living with another man. However, this has not been verified yet, said a police officer part of the investigating team. On Thursday night, Dane had dinner with a friend and co-worker Rajesh Patil.
-
Kejriwal skips routine weekly meeting with LG
After a row broke out over lieutenant governor VK Saxena ordering CBI probe into Delhi government's excise policy, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the routine weekly meeting with Saxena held every week at 4pm on Friday with the purpose to ensure better coordination among various departments coming under the elected government and the LG who is appointed by the central government.
-
Himachal police on track to constitute anti-narcotic task force
Around a month after Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur announced that a special task force will be constituted to wage war on drugs in the hill state, the additional director general of police on Friday said a proposal for the same had been sent to the government for approval. The police will also set up field units in the state's pharmacy hub, Baddi, Barotiwaala and Nalagarh, and in Kalaamb in district Sirmaur.
-
Marriage to minor victim does not dilute offence of rape, says HC while refusing man bail
Holding that the offence of rape does not dilute merely because the sexual abuse ended in a marriage between the minor victim and the accused, the Delhi high court denied bail to a 27-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2019. The court said even though the accused has claimed that they later got married at a temple, the same cannot “sanctify” the offence that he committed.
-
Were assaulted by police in Dwarka, say transpersons; cops say duty obstructed
A group of transgender persons alleged that they were assaulted by Delhi Police officials early Friday at Dwarka's Dabri police station. Bela, coordinator at Mitr Trust's a shelter home for transgender persons, Garima Greh, said that after 12.30am Friday, five Delhi Police officials, including one woman officer, came to the shelter home and asked for a person whom they said was reported missing by their parents in Uttar Pradesh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics