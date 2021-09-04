8-foot-long python rescued from Noida’s Sector 127

An eight-foot-long adult Indian rock python was rescued on Thursday night after it was found crossing a busy road near Tech Boulevard in Noida’s Sector 127, said officials on Saturday.

According to officials, a commuter informed about the python to the animal rescue and rehabilitation organisation Wildlife SOS. By the time a two-member team reached the spot, the snake wound itself around the branches of a tree on a road divider in Sector 127. One of the rescuers climbed up the tree to safely extricate the distressed snake, said officials.

“The python is currently under observation centre in Delhi and will soon be released back into its natural habitat once deemed fit. We have decided to release it in an urban forest of Chhatarpur,” said a statement from Wildlife SOS.

One of three subspecies of pythons found in India, the Indian rock python is the most common yet is a ‘near threatened’ species as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)-- an international organization working in the field of nature conservation and sustainable use of natural resources. This indigenous species of python is fast losing it’s habitat due to urbanisation and is poached for exotic pet trade or skin for fashion industry, said experts.

The python is protected under Schedule-1 of the Indian Wildlife act 1972 and it is illegal to poach or kill the animal.

According to the forest department, there are many rock pythons in Noida.

“The reason why they are frequently spotted is because the region has several natural habitats for the python We urge people not to engage personally or harm them and inform the officials instead,” said Pramod Kumar Srivastav, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Earlier too, in November 2019, a 12-ft long Indian rock python was rescued by the forest department from Sector-88. The python was later released in its natural habitat at Surajpur wetland.

According to experts, Indian Rock Python can grow upto 24 feet and are an indicator species.

“If it’s there, it indicates that even at a micro-level, there was a habitat to support it, along with prey. The Indian rock python feeds on large rodents, that also includes large rats. It’s a very non offensive species that won’t attack unless cornered. It may bite if one engages too much with it,” said Kartick Satynarayan, wildlfie expert and co-founder of Wildlife SOS.