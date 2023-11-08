991 polluting vehicles fined in Noida since Nov 1

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police has issued as many as 32,000 e-fines, including 991 for air pollution, and seized 126 vehicles for violations of traffic rules in the first week of road safety month, which is observed every November with an aim to prevent road accidents and raise awareness about safe driving practices, senior traffic officers said. The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police has issued as many as 32,000 e-fines, including 991 for air pollution, and seized 126 vehicles for violations of traffic rules in the first week of November, observed in the district as road safety month. (HT Archive)

The fines were issued mostly for the offences of riding without a helmet, driving without a seat-belt, wrong-lane driving, and lack of pollution under control certificate, among others. Traffic police have also organised various programmes to make people aware of the importance of traffic rules.

Deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Anil Kumar Yadav said, “The road safety month was inaugurated on November 1. During the drive, the traffic police conduct various drives to prevent traffic offences, and penalise people who are driving end-of-life (ELV) vehicles in the city.”

The DCP said, “On Wednesday, the traffic police issued 5,917 e-fines and seized 25 vehicles. As part of stage 3 of the graded response action plan (Grap), police also intensified checking to penalise vehicle owners who lacked pollution under control certificates and fines 347 such people on Wednesday.”

The traffic police also played an advisory at the entry point of Noida cautioning people that the entry of BS-3 petrol, diesel, and BS-4 diesel vehicles is banned in Gautam Badh Nagar and doing so will earn them hefty fines.

According to the data provided by the Noida traffic police, around 32,276 e-fines were issued between November 2 and November 8. A total of 18,521 people were fined for riding without a helmet, 639 for driving without wearing a seat-belt, and 1,491 for wrong-lane driving, 217 for tripling, 119 for using a mobile phone while driving, 167 for driving without a licence, 445 for tampering with number plates, 183 for sound pollution, 991 for air pollution, 526 for jumping red light, 2,900 for no parking, and 572 for other violations.”

