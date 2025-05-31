Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
AC tech killed, another injured in AC blast at Vaishali hotel

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
May 31, 2025 11:32 PM IST

According to officers, the deceased was identified as Pintu Kumar, 35, while the injured technician was Puran Singh, 40

A 35-year-old air-conditioning technician died, and his colleague sustained serious burn injuries when a compressor of an air conditioner exploded at a hotel in a commercial complex in Sector 4 of Vaishali on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The AC after the explosion on the rooftop of the restaurant in Vaishali Sector 4 in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
According to officers, the deceased was identified as Pintu Kumar, 35, while the injured technician was Puran Singh, 40. Both were residents of Khoda Colony and had gone to the hotel to repair an AC unit, police added.

The incident occurred around 2.10pm when the two men were working on the roof of the building, police said. “Both had gone to the roof of the building to repair the AC. While they were working, the compressor of the AC suffered a blast. Pintu suffered severe injuries as a result and died on the spot,” said assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad) Shweta Yadav.

Locals alerted the police following the blast, after which Singh was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently stable but has sustained severe burn injuries, Yadav said.

The technicians were working independently and did not operate out of any shop or office, officers added.

“So far, we have not received any complaint from anyone. Prima facie, it was a blast in the compressor of the AC that led to the incident. Our teams are investigating the case and will check the quantum of burn injuries suffered by the second man,” Yadav said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

