ACEOs to address grievances of general public in G Noida
GREATER NOIDA: The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Greater Noida authority, Surendra Singh, has directed all additional chief executive officers (ACEOs) to meet citizens regularly and address their grievances.
According to Singh, public hearings will enable people to communicate their issues to senior officials regularly and get them resolved according to rules. He asked three ACEOs to organise public hearings from 10am to 12pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the boardroom of the authority’s main administrative building in Knowledge Park-IV.
ACEO Deep Chand, ACEO Aditi Singh, and ACEO Amandeep Duli will meet the public respectively on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. All plot owners - institutional, group housing, residential, commercial, and mixed-land use - can get their issues addressed. Farmers can also raise their grievances at these public hearings.
“We want people to visit the authority on these designated days and get their issues resolved. The move is to communicate properly with people and provide better service,” Singh.
The CEO will review the public hearings every Tuesday and Friday. He will assess the complaints and measures suggested by the ACEOs.
Residents often complain that their issues do not get adequate attention because senior officials don’t have time for them. “We hope that this schedule is executed properly and without fail because the public rarely gets to meet senior officials. The junior staff do not pay attention to our complaints related to civic facilities,” said Om Raizada, resident, Sector P3.
