 Adityanath virtually lays foundation stone for IKEA store in Noida
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi
Adityanath virtually lays foundation stone for IKEA store in Noida

PTI |
Sep 09, 2024 03:53 PM IST

Adityanath virtually lays foundation stone for IKEA store in Noida

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone for the IKEA store in Noida from Lucknow, an official statement said.

During his address, he said that in the past seven and a half years, Uttar Pradesh has gained the confidence of both domestic and international investors, with IKEA India being a key example.

Adityanath said that the state has now become the preferred investment destination in India. It has embarked on a new era of growth.

Since 2017, UP has been actively promoting infrastructure development, fostering new investment opportunities, skill development, and promoting traditional products, all of which are now yielding tangible results.

He underscored the state's ODOP scheme as a pioneering initiative nationwide, and its leading position in ease of doing business, bolstered by its robust law and order environment.

"Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, currently contributes 9.2 per cent to the nation's economy. It has emerged as the second-largest state economy in the country and is rapidly advancing as a key driver of India's development," Adityanath said.

Stating that UP introduced its industrial development policy in 2017, he said, "At that time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that investment should be linked to employment. The groundbreaking of the IKEA India store directly results from this guidance."

He also said that the state's unemployment rate has decreased over the past seven and a half years.

The state actively contributes to national development through a sectoral policy covering 27 different sectors.

He also mentioned that by the end of this year, the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Authority areas will be connected through public transport facilities and India's largest Noida International Airport.

"With its immense potential, Uttar Pradesh offers significant benefits to India and the global community", he remarked.

Ambassador of Sweden to India Jan Thesleff, UP's Industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta, UP's MSME minister Rakesh Sachan, Chief Secretary Manoj Singh and CEO of IKEA India Susanne Pulverer were present on this occasion, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Live Score
New Delhi
Monday, September 09, 2024
