Admin notifies revised SIR dates in Gautam Budh Nagar
The Election Commission of India has revised the schedule for voter roll updates in Gautam Budh Nagar, allowing claims from Jan 6 to Mar 6, 2026.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for all assembly constituencies in Gautam Budh Nagar, said officials on Saturday, adding that the move aims to ensure accuracy of voter lists in the district.
According to a notification released by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Saturday, January 1, 2026, was the last date to determine voter eligibility. The period for filing claims and objections is now fixed from January 6 to March 6, 2026. This allows eligible residents to apply for inclusion of their names, seek correction of details such as age or address, or raise objections to entries in the draft rolls.
Officials said the process of verification, decision on enumeration forms, and disposal of claims and objections will be carried out till March 27, 2026. A health parameter check of the electoral rolls, a standard quality-control exercise to assess duplication, errors and omissions, is scheduled for April 3, 2026, followed by the final publication of the electoral rolls on April 10, 2026.
“At the direction of the ECI, the revised schedule for the SIR has been notified and will be implemented strictly as per timelines,” said Atul Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) and sub-divisional election officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.
Election officials said booth-level officers (BLOs) would verify details in the field wherever required, particularly in newly developed sectors and densely populated urban pockets. Applications for inclusion, correction or deletion can be submitted through both online and offline modes.
Officials said the SIR provides an opportunity for residents, particularly first-time voters and those who have recently changed addresses, to verify and update their details in the electoral rolls.
The district election office said awareness activities would take place in the coming weeks to encourage public participation. Timely completion of the revision exercise is essential to ensure error-free voter lists ahead of future electoral processes.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan
Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More
