Admin proposes plan to expand DTC services in Noida, Gr noida

The Noida authority has proposed to the state government on Tuesday about letting the Delhi government-run Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) provide its services in Noida, Greater Noida.

“We proposed to Deepak Kumar, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh state government infrastructure and industrial development commission, roping in DTC to run bus services connecting busy areas of Noida and Greater Noida with Delhi. The proposal received in-principle approval from the Noida authority chairman and will be placed before the board. Once the board approves it, we will take it forward,” said Krishna Karunesh chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

“The chairman asked us to discuss the proposal and get approval from the board. Subsequently we will take the project to the next stage,” said Krunesh.

The Noida authority will discuss the proposal in its board meeting and then sign an agreement to expand DTC bus services in Noida, potentially extending connectivity to outer sectors, Greater Noida and Greater Noida West.

Currently, DTC buses enter Noida via the DND Flyway and operate up to Sector 62, with a depot located in Sector 16. They also run services connecting Badarpur with the Noida phase 3 area via Kalindi Kunj. Thousands of commuters use these services daily, and officials said extending the network will significantly ease transport challenges in the region.

Senior Noida authority officials said the proposal has already been discussed at the state level.

Under the proposal, DTC routes would extend beyond Sector 62 to serve key points in Greater Noida, including Parichowk, and further to Greater Noida West. Officials said that operating larger DTC buses in the outer sectors, where roads are wider and traffic congestion is relatively lower, will prevent additional bottlenecks while offering commuters a reliable alternative to private vehicles.

DTC response needed

Officials said the authority plans to run smaller feeder buses for the inner sectors of Noida under the state’s e-bus initiative. Earlier 500 electric buses had been earmarked: 300 for Noida and the remainder for Greater Noida and the Yamuna region. However, the process is being initiated again after the initial tender period expired.

“Instead of the three authorities operating the buses through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) , efforts are being made to have Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) manage the operations,” Karunesh.

In the first phase, around 100 buses are expected to be allocated to the Noida Authority for feeder-route operations within inner sectors. These buses will complement the extended DTC network and improve last-mile connectivity for commuters, said officials.

Public transport in Noida has largely been dependent on the metro network, and officials said a structured city bus system is essential to expand mobility options for residents travelling daily for work, education and other purposes.