Home / Cities / Noida News / After Uzbek cough syrup deaths: Samples collected from 15 Noida firms for tests

After Uzbek cough syrup deaths: Samples collected from 15 Noida firms for tests

BySnehil Sinha, Noida
Mar 30, 2023 11:12 PM IST

Officials said there are 15 formulation companies in the district that produce tablets, capsules and syrups

After the licence of Marion Biotech, a unit that manufactures cough syrup, was cancelled after a spurious batch of the medicine was linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan, the drugs control department of Gautam Budh Nagar has collected samples from 15 other cough medicine manufacturing units .

The licence of Marion Biotech was cancelled last week. (Reuters)
The licence of Marion Biotech was cancelled last week. (Reuters)

The incident in Uzbekistan was reported in December 2022, following which the company’s licence was cancelled last week.

“We have collected samples from the other formulation companies in the district for quality checks. This is a routine annual exercise and was due for this year. We have also inspected the site of all pharma units and we believe that all others are working fine,” said Vaibhav Babbar, district drugs inspector.

Officials said in the case of Marion, the adulteration was found in the sweetening agent and not in the chemicals used. The cough syrup that was being produced for sale in Uzbekistan was of a higher concentration, which is not approved for use in children in India.

Officials said there are 15 formulation companies in the district that produce tablets, capsules and syrups. One sample was collected from each of the 15 companies and sent to labs for quality checks. Of them, five samples passed the checks, while the results of the remaining 10 are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out