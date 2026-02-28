AI, satellite imagery to track land encroachments in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA:An artificial intelligence (AI)-based encroachment monitoring system integrating high-resolution satellite imagery is set to be developed in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday. The initiative aims to enable early detection, scientific assessment and timely action against illegal encroachments, said officials (Photo for representation)

The system will be developed by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in partnership with the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on Thursday.

Officials said this is the first-of-its-kind initiative, which aims to strengthen transparency and accountability in land management.

Greater Noida authority chief executive officer, NG Ravi Kumar said, “Encroachment is not just an administrative issue but also has environmental and planning implications. Scientific monitoring can significantly improve enforcement and protection of public assets,” he said.

The NRSC will develop the AI-based monitoring models, a digital dashboard and an alert mechanism for long-term implementation.

“The initiative is an important step towards tech-enabled governance. With ISRO’s support, land protection and management of public assets will see greater transparency, accuracy and accountability,” Kumar said.

Additional chief executive officer Sumit Yadav, who is leading the project, said the integration of AI and satellite-based monitoring would enhance the authority’s ability to prevent and act against encroachments. “It moves the system from reactive enforcement to a proactive, data-driven framework,” he said.

The MoU was signed in Delhi in the presence of GNIDA officials, including ACEO Sumit Yadav, general manager (projects) A K Singh and manager Abhishek Pal.

Officials said such technology-driven interventions could become critical as cities expand and pressure on land increases, particularly in environmentally sensitive and peri-urban zones. They added that the model could serve as a blueprint for other districts and development authorities.