    Air quality improves in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 7:32 AM IST
    By Maria Khan
    The data indicates a gradual improvement since the post-Diwali high, but the air quality remains far from satisfactory. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
    NOIDA/GHAZIABAD: After recording “very poor” air quality for three days consistently following Diwali festival, pollution levels have slightly eased this week in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. But the air is still in the “poor” category across the western Uttar Pradesh-NCR belt, with meteorologists warning that the relief could be temporary as fog and mist set in.

    According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Noida recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 236 on Wednesday, while Greater Noida stood at 248, both under the “poor” zone. Ghaziabad reported a slightly higher AQI of 266.

    On Tuesday, the AQI levels were 290 in Noida, 296 in Greater Noida, and 238 in Ghaziabad. A day earlier, on Monday, Noida’s air quality had plunged to 327 (very poor), while Greater Noida and Ghaziabad recorded 284 (poor) and 286 (poor), respectively.

    The data indicates a gradual improvement since the post-Diwali high, but the air quality remains far from satisfactory.

    Between October 25 and 27, all three cities saw AQI readings oscillating between the “poor” and “very poor” categories, with Noida and Ghaziabad particularly affected. On October 26 (Sunday), Noida and Ghaziabad recorded AQIs of 324 and 307, both in the “very poor” range, while Greater Noida remained comparatively better at 276 (poor).

    Officials attribute the recent dip in pollution levels to a rise in wind speed that helped disperse pollutants accumulated after the festival.

    “There is a slight increment in wind speed, with winds blowing from the northwest direction. No other weather parameter supports the improvement in the air quality index,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet Weather.

    “Wind speed may increase slightly, therefore the AQI is expected to remain in the same category. Not much change is expected in the coming days,” he added.

    However, with night temperatures likely to drop and humidity levels remaining high, fog and mist formation is likely to increase over the next few days.

    According to weather experts, these conditions reduce the mixing height and trap pollutants closer to the surface, leading to air quality deterioration.

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad recorded a minimum and maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius respectively, on Wednesday.

    The department has forecast fog and mist in the early mornings for the rest of the week, with temperatures hovering around 30°C (maximum) and 18°C (minimum) and humidity ranging from 80% to 60%, in Gautam Budh Nagar. In Ghaziabad, the forecast for the coming days indicates fog or mist in the early morning hours, with temperatures expected to hover around 31°C (maximum) and 17–18°C (minimum) through the first week of November.

    Notably, the trend in Ghaziabad was more erratic compared to Noida and Greater Noida, likely due to denser construction activity, traffic congestion, and industrial emissions.

    While Noida showed a steady improvement, Ghaziabad’s AQI rebounded midweek, indicating strong local sources of pollution, as per CPCB data.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes