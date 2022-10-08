As cops intensify patrolling Hindon elevated road, revellers move to Delhi Meerut Expressway

After police cracked down on “celebrations” on the Hindon elevated road in Ghaziabad, revellers have moved on to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway stretch in Ghaziabad, from where two young men from Gautam Budh Nagar were arrested on Thursday night for “partying” along with several others.

The police said the group was partying on the DME stretch near the newly opened rail overbridge at Chipiyana. The ROB has a steel structure where the suspects parked their cars and resorted to fireworks and sky shots.

“A video of the incident was widely shared on social media on Friday and police teams got cracking on tracing them. Meanwhile, a rival of the suspects informed the police about their identities and also their location. The police nabbed two suspects and booked them in an FIR lodged at Vijay Nagar police station,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).

The ROB stretch has an estimated traffic volume of about 50,000 passenger car units a day and the newly opened ROB is part of National Highway 9, while the three inner lanes on each side belong to the expressway.

The police identified the two suspects as Bobby Bhati, 18, resident of Salarpur, and a class 12 student, while his friend was identified as Harsh Yadav, 19, resident of Sorkha in Gautam Budh Nagar. The police said they also seized a Seltos SUV.

The worrying and risky trend of “celebrating birthdays” on the Hindon elevated road -- a group of people arrive in multiple vehicles and park on the elevated road, play loud music, cut a cake and create a ruckus, disrupting traffic -- has continued unabated in Ghaziabad despite numerous warnings and frequent arrests by the police.

On September 28, the Indirapuram police arrested 21 men and seized eight cars after two birthday parties were held on the Hindon elevated road in a single night.

On September 26, four persons were arrested by the Kaushambi police for holding a similar party on the elevated road. On September 21, the Sahibabad police arrested two groups of men, comprising five and 13 suspects, for holding parties on the elevated road.

Two persons were earlier arrested by the Indirapuram police on the night of September 17 for partying on the elevated road.

“We have deployed two teams on Hindon elevated road to stop the menace. The police teams from respective police station along the DME have also been directed to check such instances and take strict penal action against those involved,” the SP said.