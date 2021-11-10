As Covid situation eases in Ghaziabad, thousands throng Hindon for Chhath Puja

There was a massive turnout this year for the annual Chhath Puja as the number of Covid-19 cases in the district has decreased over the past couple of months. According to official estimates, the banks of the Hindon river near GT Road witnessed a mammoth gathering of about 80,000 devotees, whereas last year there were just about 15,000 devotees at the banks.

The Hindon riverbank is one of the devotees’ favourite places to offer prayers. This year, expecting a major turnout, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation had extended the puja venues from GT Road till the rail overbridge at Vasundhara (a stretch of over one kilometre). Devotees also performed puja on the other side of the river.

“Last year, the celebrations were a low-key affair due to the pandemic. Many of them had moved to their hometowns during the first wave. Since the situation has improved considerably, devotees turned out in large numbers and celebrated Chhath Puja in a grand manner. A helicopter showering flower petals on the river banks was also an added attraction,” said Kaushalya Devi, a devotee.

According to district health department data, Ghaziabad recorded 55,675 cases until November 10. At present, there are only two active Covid-19 cases in the district.

“Although there were arrangements made for devotees, the filthy river water and the presence of too many water hyacinths was a dampener. Devotees have been striving to get fresh water every year but the situation has not changed. Devotees stand in water to pray and also take a dip. The filthy water causes skin irritation,” said Sushma Mishra, another devotee.

Officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation said that the water was unclean as the river gets its water from the Upper Ganga Canal which was closed for annual maintenance only reopened two days ago-- initially, the stagnant, dirty water flowed into the river.

“Even the water hyacinth flowed downstream into the river after the water was released. Our teams took every possible measure to provide facilities and clean surroundings,” said Pramod Kumar, additional municipal commissioner.

He added that the chopper which showered petals on devotees was sent by General VK Singh (retd), an MP from Ghaziabad.

The corporation had made arrangements at 61 locations in the city for the devotees, including creating artificial ponds for people who could not reach the riverbanks.

“The major takeaway from the festival this time was the turnout which also lifted the people’s mood after the long pandemic. The massive turnout was also possible as the government declared a holiday. The festival will end early Thursday morning when devotees will again go to the riverbank to offer prayers,” said Rakesh Tiwari, national general secretary of Purabiya Jan Kalyan Parishad, a consortium of residents from the Purvanchal region.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, declared public holidays on account of Chhath Puja on November 10, and Kartik Purnima on November 19.