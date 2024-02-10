BAMS student’s death: Five to undergo narco-analysis

The Ghaziabad police on Friday said that five persons will undergo narco-analysis test next week in connection with the death of 23-year-old BAMS student, Laxmi Gupta, who was found hanging in her PG room in Modinagar on June 15, 2023. The police believe the narco test of the five people may shed more light in the case related to woman’s death (Representative image)

The autopsy had indicated strangulation, and thus a case of murder is under investigation, police said.

Lakxmi, the daughter of a businessman in Kannauj, was third year student at a private medical college in Modinagar. She was staying in a private PG room in a nearby locality of Surya Vihar.

“In this connection, the police are investigating it as a case of murder after the autopsy indicated strangulation. We have obtained permission from the court and also consent of the five persons who will now undergo narco-analysis test by next week. We will try to get leads from the statements of these persons during the test,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav.

Though the DCP didn’t name the five people pending investigation, he said they include two male friends of Gupta, her neighbourhood man, and owner of the PG building, and his son.

The initial police probe in June last year had suggested that the woman died by hanging herself with a dupatta (stole) from the grilles of ventilation of her room possibly on late night of June 14. Her friends discovered her body the next day.

Police said as the door, that was locked from inside, was broken, she was found hanging.

Also, a note in her diary mentioned that she was feeling lonely and more so after breakup with a friend, the police said in June last year.

The initial investigation maintained that the autopsy report suggested the incident probably took place around 8pm.

The autopsy report, however, said that she was strangulated, indicating that she was allegedly murdered and then hanged. The initial investigation maintained that autopsy report suggested that the incident probably took place around 8pm. However, the investigation also found that the woman last made mobile calls to her friends and family till 10.22pm.

Senior police officials visited the room and found that there were no signs of resistance on her body or in the room if she was strangulated. The police then also found CCTV at the entrance of the building and found that Laxmi entered the building around 9.30pm after dinner on that night.

“We have not found any clues from CCTV to suggest that someone entered her room on the day of the incident. The case investigation is on and there are no definite suspects at present. The narco test of the five may shed more light in the case. A woman friend of the deceased also visited her along with other friends when they brought lunch for Gupta. She has not given consent for the test so far,” the DCP added.