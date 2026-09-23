Bikers snatch woman’s brand new iPhone 18 Pro

Noida: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly made off with a brand new iPhone worth ₹1.65lakh from a woman on Monday while she was travelling by an e-rickshaw in Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the suspects allegedly enquired about the new device, before snatching it away. (Representational image)

The victim, Subhi Bhandari, in her 30s, a vlogger, resides in Greater Noida West low-rise, with her family.

Her husband, Saket Gupta, said, “On Monday morning, when my wife was travelling towards Ek Murti in an e-rickshaw, two bikers approached her and snatched her iPhone 18 Pro, which we had bought on Friday. Before she could understand what had happened, the suspects, who were riding a motorcycle without a registration number, fled the spot,” he said.

Gupta said as his wife was about to reach her destination she was scanning a QR code to pay the e-rickshaw fare just when the bikers snatched her phone.

The couple later filed a complaint at the Bisrakh police station.

According to police, the suspects allegedly enquired about the new device, before snatching it away. “We were informed that the bikers verified whether it was the newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and asked the victim to show it to them. As she handed it over, they fled the spot,” said Ranjeet Kumar Singh, SHO, Bisrakh police station.

Police said they were examining CCTV footage of the nearby areas to identify and trace the suspects.

A case has been registered at the Bisrakh police station against unidentified suspects under the BNS section for snatching, and further probe is underway.