Body of unidentified woman found on Greater Noida road

Noida: A body of an unidentified woman carrying severe injuries was found on the service lane, near Bisahda flyover, in Greater Noida’s Dadri locality on Monday morning, officers said. Police said what led to the death could be ascertained only after her identification, and the case is being investigated from all angles. (Representational image)

A local resident, walking on an isolated road near the flyover around 9am, alerted the police control room about the body lying there. A police team that rushed to the spot found that the body carried multiple wounds, they added.

“The deceased is suspected to be aged between 20 to 22. She was dressed in kurta-pyjama and found dead. She had severe injuries, including on her head,” said Amit Pratap Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida on Tuesday, adding that no documents were recovered from her possession.

“The local resident informed police that it looked like some unidentified speeding vehicle had hit her and fled the spot,” the officer said.

“On the basis of the local resident’s complaint, a case under Section 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against an unidentified suspect at Dadri police station on Monday night and the woman’s post-mortem (PM) was conducted. The short PM report revealed that she died of head injuries,” the ACP said.

All the police stations of the district have been alerted about the body. But she was yet to be identified till Tuesday evening by anyone. Her photographs were also shown to local residents. But none could identify her, the officer said.

