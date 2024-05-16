BTech graduate arrested for back marketing railway e-tickets

A 32-year-old BTech graduate was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Noida on Tuesday evening for allegedly selling railway e-tickets illegally and pocketing ₹500-1,000 on each ticket from customers, RPF officers said on Wednesday. The suspect in railway police’s custody on Wednesday. During interrogation, the suspect told police that he has sold tickets worth ₹ 8 lakh in the last eight years. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the suspect was arrested for misusing the personal login IDs to book train tickets illegally through the Indian Railways IRCTC website.

“The suspect has been identified as Bipin Kumar Jha, a resident of Mithila Vihar Colony in Tilapata village of Greater Noida. Jha is a BTech graduate and runs a mobile repair shop in Sector 51, Noida, from where he also carried out the illegal business of selling tatkal e-tickets to needy customers for a commission. The suspect was booking the tickets under the guise of a travel agent ID, but was in actuality, using fake individual traveller IDs and logins to book the tickets,” said SK Verma, in-charge of RPF police station in Dadri, Greater Noida.

The IRCTC-authorised travel agents are permitted to book tatkal tickets as well as reservation tickets in bulk only after 15 minutes of opening of booking for public on the IRCTC portal.

“Hence, in order to be successful in procuring a ticket, the suspect made use of individual IDs, which is illegal. The suspect then sold these illegally procured tickets for a ₹500 to ₹1,000 profit. He had made 13 such fake personal user IDs,” Verma said, adding that Jha was involved in the illegal activity for the last eight years.

“Jha was arrested on Tuesday evening on the basis of a tip-off from his mobile repair shop in Noida by the RPF police. During interrogation, the suspect told us that he has sold tickets worth ₹8 lakh in the last eight years. He was booked under Section 143 (Penalty for unauthorized carrying on of the business of procuring and supplying railway tickets) of the Railway Act at Dadri police station and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday,” said the officer.